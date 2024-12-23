Open Menu

ANF Recovers 308 Kg Drugs In 12 Operations; Arrests 11 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover over 308 kg drugs worth Rs 250 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation, ANF recovered 200 grams hashish from the possession of two suspects rounded up near a university in Islamabad.

Arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions, he added.

In second operation, 1.2 kg ice was recovered from a Riyadh-bound passenger netted at Multan Airport.

In two separate operations in Karachi, total 30.2 kg ice was recovered from two parcels at a courier office. The parcels were booked for Australia.

159 kg morphine and 53 kg heroin were recovered from different areas of Mastung in Quetta.

40.8 kg hashish hidden in a drum was recovered from two motorcyclists arrested near Musharraf Colony area in Karachi.

In two other operations on M-1 Motorway in Islamabad, ANF recovered 9 kg heroin, 1 kg opium, 1.6 kg ice and 1.2 kg hashish from the possession of three suspects.

4.2 kg hashish and 500 grams heroin were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near Kakpul, Islamabad.

In 11th operation, 4 kg ice was recovered from a drug smuggler nabbed near Sibi Road, Quetta.

In 12th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect rounded up near Sakhi Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan