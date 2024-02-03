ANF Recovers 31 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Four
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 31 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 51 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Sharjah-bound passenger arrested at Peshawar Airport.
200 grams heroin and 65 grams CBD oil were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
16 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel, sent from England at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi Courier Office while 24 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused Netted near M-4 Interchange Faisalabad.
4 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Turki Toll Plaza, Suhawa and 4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near Kamra Road, Attock.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations were under process.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty5 minutes ago
-
1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted45 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 567 POs across province in January54 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for smooth conduct of Election finalized in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP1 hour ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft1 hour ago
-
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case1 hour ago
-
Caretaker Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
JKNF acknowledges Pakistan's strong support for IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Delhi High Court orders medical treatment for jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik11 hours ago