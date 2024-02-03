Open Menu

ANF Recovers 31 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Four

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 31 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 51 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Sharjah-bound passenger arrested at Peshawar Airport.

200 grams heroin and 65 grams CBD oil were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

16 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel, sent from England at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi Courier Office while 24 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused Netted near M-4 Interchange Faisalabad.

4 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Turki Toll Plaza, Suhawa and 4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near Kamra Road, Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations were under process.

