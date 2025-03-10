Open Menu

ANF Recovers 311 Kg Drugs In 8 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ANF recovers 311 kg drugs in 8 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country managed to recover over 311 kg drugs worth more than Rs 256 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 550 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 suspects near a college in Lalazar Rawalpindi.

300 grams weed was recovered from a car intercepted near a hospital near GT Road Rawalpindi and a suspect was arrested.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

150,000 intoxicated tablets hidden in 2 trolley bags of a passenger going to Doha at Karachi Airport were recovered.

120 kg heroin and 120 kg crystal hidden in Akhtarabad Hazarganji Quetta area were recovered during an operation.

In 5th operation, a total of 19.2 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up in a passenger bus near Yaro Chowk, Chaman.

In 6th operation, 4.8 kg opium, 2.4 kg hashish and 9.5 kg heroin were recovered from two suspects netted near Ahmedpur Sial in Jhang.

25.2 kg hashish hidden in a truck which was full of vegetables near North Bypass Karachi was recovered and a suspect was arrested.

10 kg heroin was recovered from a car checked near Motorway Bridge Ring Road Peshawar and two suspects were arrested during the operation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

