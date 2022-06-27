UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 315 Kg Charras; Arrests An Accused

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ANF recovers 315 kg charras; arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and managed to recover 315 kg charras besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid at Pakistan International Container Terminal, Karachi and recovered 315 kg charras from a container being sent to Dubai.

Charras was tactfully concealed in 157 potato bags. The container was booked by Abdul Qadir Bhatti, a resident of Karachi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman informed that raids were being conducted to net accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dubai From

Recent Stories

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

17 minutes ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

1 hour ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

1 hour ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.