ANF recovers 315 kg charras; arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and managed to recover 315 kg charras besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid at Pakistan International Container Terminal, Karachi and recovered 315 kg charras from a container being sent to Dubai.

Charras was tactfully concealed in 157 potato bags. The container was booked by Abdul Qadir Bhatti, a resident of Karachi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman informed that raids were being conducted to net accomplices of the accused.