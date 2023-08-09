Open Menu

ANF Recovers 32 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests 7

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 32 kg of drugs and arrested seven accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 300 grams of heroin concealed in beauty cream in the passenger's baggage was recovered at Islamabad Airport.

The accused resident of Upper Dir was leaving for Jeddah on flight number QR-615.

In another operation, a husband and wife, residents of Hangu, were arrested at Islamabad Airport. A total of 60 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from their possession.

The accused were leaving for Qatar on flight number PK-287.

350 grams of ice was recovered from the possession of two bikers intercepted in PWD Town Islamabad.

297 grams of MDMA was recovered from a parcel confiscated from a courier office in Rawalpindi. The parcel was booked from the Netherlands to Karachi.

10 kg heroin and 7 kg ice drug were recovered from a motorcycle intercepted on the RCD highway, Hub. During the operation, an accused resident of Panjgur was also arrested.

14.4 kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a Honda car checked near the Mansehra toll plaza. An accused resident of Charsadda who was trying to smuggle hashish from Peshawar to Mansehra was arrested during the operation.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

