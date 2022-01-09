ANF recovers 32 kg hashish, one Kg opium

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday conducted two operations in different areas and seized 32 kilograms of hashish, one kilogram of opium and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, 16 kg hashish and one kg opium were recovered from Suzuki Bolan near T-Chowk, Rawat and arrested two accused, Qaiser Nazir and Hamaz Imdad.

He said on a tip off, ANF conducted another raid at a house in new Westridge area and seized 16 kg of Hashish.

A case has been registered against both the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act.