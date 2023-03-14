UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 320 Kg Drugs In Five Operations; Arrests Eight

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 320 kg of drugs while conducting five operations and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 )

He informed that ANF Sindh conducted a raid on Shah Faisal Road Karachi and foiled a bid to smuggle drugs. 264 kg charras was recovered during the operation while three accused were held.

In another operation near Muzaffargarh Toll Plaza, two vehicles were intercepted and ANF recovered 52.8 kg charras. Two drug smugglers were also rounded up during the operation, he added.

In the third operation near Rawalpindi car Chowk, ANF seized 140 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused resident of the Khyber area.

The spokesman informed that in an operation near Faisalabad Lashari Village a drug peddler, a resident of Faisalabad was netted with 2.4 kg charras and one kg heroin.

Later, on the pointation of the arrested accused, another drug peddler was also rounded up.

He informed that ANF Balochistan while conducting an operation near the Old Chaman area recovered 1846 liters of prohibited chemical.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

