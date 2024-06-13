ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 324 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 192 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Saryab Road Quetta while a drug smuggler was arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 108 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned vehicle near Zhob Road Kuchlak.

18 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested near 26 No. Chungi, Islamabad.

In the fourth operation, 6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman netted from GT Road, Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.