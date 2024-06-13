Open Menu

ANF Recovers 324 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 324 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 192 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Saryab Road Quetta while a drug smuggler was arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 108 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned vehicle near Zhob Road Kuchlak.

18 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested near 26 No. Chungi, Islamabad.

In the fourth operation, 6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman netted from GT Road, Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Drugs Road Vehicle Zhob Attock Women From

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

19 minutes ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

47 minutes ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

13 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

13 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

13 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan