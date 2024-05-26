ANF Recovers 324 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 324 kg drugs and arrested 15 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that 27 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Japan at a courier office in Karachi while an accused was arrested.
900 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.
In two separate operations in Balochistan, 138.8 kg hashish, 14 kg opium and 10 kg ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects.
4.8 kg opium and 91.2 kg hashish were recovered from six suspects including five women netted in two operations near No. 26 Chungi Islamabad.
18 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested in Orangi Karachi area while 16.8 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects held near Ghori Town Road Islamabad.
2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Sohrab Goth Karachi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigations are under process.
