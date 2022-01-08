UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 33 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday conducted two operations in different areas and seized 33 kg drugs including 32 kg charras and one kg opium besides arresting two accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, in joint operations conducted by ANF intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi, 33 kg drugs were recovered.

In an operation, 16 kg charras and one kg opium were recovered from Suzuki Bolan near T-Chowk, Rawat. Two accused namely Qaiser Nazir and Hamaz Imdad were also rounded up, he said.

He informed that on information of the accused, ANF conducted another raid at a house in new Westridge area and recovered 16 kg charras.

A case has been registered against both the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.

