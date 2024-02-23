ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover over 331 kg of drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 10.5 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to the UK at Cargo Office Islamabad while an accused was also arrested.

In another operation, 2.5 kg of Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Sri Lanka at the Lahore Courier Office. 68 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

1.8 kg hashish was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger, arrested at Peshawar Airport.

330 grams of cocaine was recovered from a parcel sent from Nigeria at Lahore Airport.

255 kg opium was recovered from the Galikank Mustang area and 29 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested from M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In the 8th operation, 22 kg of hashish was recovered near the Lakpas Toll Plaza Mustang area and an accused was arrested during the operation.

Seven kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In the 10th operation, one kg of hashish was recovered from three suspects held near Mohalla Usmania Gilgit.

The spokesman said that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.