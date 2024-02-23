Open Menu

ANF Recovers 331 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ANF recovers 331 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover over 331 kg of drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 10.5 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to the UK at Cargo Office Islamabad while an accused was also arrested.

In another operation, 2.5 kg of Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Sri Lanka at the Lahore Courier Office. 68 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

1.8 kg hashish was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger, arrested at Peshawar Airport.

330 grams of cocaine was recovered from a parcel sent from Nigeria at Lahore Airport.

255 kg opium was recovered from the Galikank Mustang area and 29 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested from M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In the 8th operation, 22 kg of hashish was recovered near the Lakpas Toll Plaza Mustang area and an accused was arrested during the operation.

Seven kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In the 10th operation, one kg of hashish was recovered from three suspects held near Mohalla Usmania Gilgit.

The spokesman said that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Sri Lanka Motorway Drugs Qatar Gilgit Baltistan United Kingdom Nigeria From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

12 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

12 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

12 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

12 hours ago
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

12 hours ago
 Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

12 hours ago
 ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minor ..

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan