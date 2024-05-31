ANF Recovers 331 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 331 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 1.9 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.
282 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of five accused rounded up near Jamshoro Toll Plaza Hyderabad.
In the third operation, 30 kg hashish was recovered from Jeewani Gwadar area.
12 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested in Kalma Chowk Chiniot.
In the fifth operation, 6 kg heroin was recovered from two suspects netted on M-1 Islamabad.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.
