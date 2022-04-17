ANF recovers 33.6 KG hashish, arrests two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 33.6 kilograms of hashish from a car near Pishtakhara Chowk, said the spokesman on Sunday.

The ANF team on a tip-off stopped a suspected car and recovered 33.6 kilograms of hashish and arrested two smugglers Abubakar and Ramzan Farooq residents of Peshawar.

Case registered against them and further investigation is underway.