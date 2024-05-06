ANF Recovers 338 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 338 kg drugs and arrested seven accused
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 338 kg drugs and arrested seven accused
According to ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday informed that 4.4 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.
Three kilogram of cocaine was recovered from a parcel at Lahore Airport Cargo Office, 14 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan while 4.8 kg weed was recovered near Gwadar on coastal highway and an accused was arrested.
Similarly four kilogram of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Naseem Nagar Chowk, Hyderabad, 8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted from Akhtar Colony Karachi,
130 grams heroin was recovered from an accused in Islamabad and 150 grams hashish and 160 grams opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Suhawa Jhelum while ecstasy tablets were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Quetta.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'
Prisoners' transformative initiatives in progress at Abbottabad Jail
Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still falls short of WHO guidelines
Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish
Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue
Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officia ..
Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prisoners' transformative initiatives in progress at Abbottabad Jail2 minutes ago
-
Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish1 hour ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil1 hour ago
-
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gul1 hour ago
-
French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability1 hour ago
-
Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national building2 hours ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library2 hours ago
-
Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country out of challenges2 hours ago