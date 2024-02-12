Open Menu

ANF Recovers 340 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

February 12, 2024

ANF recovers 340 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 340 kg of drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 158 kg hashish and 99 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Kohat Road Peshawar.

30 kg hashish was recovered from Jeewani Road, Gwadar and 28 kg opium, 4 kg heroin and 2 kg Ice drug were recovered from G.T. Road Nowshera and an accused was arrested during the operation.

In two other operations, 19 kg of hashish was recovered from the Jarobi Zakhakhel area.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

