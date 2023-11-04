Open Menu

ANF Recovers 341 Kg Drugs, 3025 Intoxicated Tablets In Five Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to net over 341 kg drugs, 3025 intoxicated tablets and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation 4.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Multan arrested from F-11 sector, Islamabad.

In another operation, 156.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta. Charras was concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. A resident of Musa Khel was arrested during the operation.

In third operation, 180 kg hashish was recovered from a house in Orakzai.

Charras was stored in the house to smuggle to different cities of Punjab.

Five ecstasy tablets were recovered from a local resident netted near an educational institution in DI Khan. The accused during interrogation confessed his involvement in supplying drugs to the students of Gomal University and various other educational institutions.

In fifth operation at Jinnah International Airport, 3020 intoxicated tablets concealed in a passenger's trolley bag were recovered. The accused, a resident of Karachi, was leaving for Madinah by flight number G-9543.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are in process.

