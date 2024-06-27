ANF recovers 344 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations countrywide here on Thursday, nabbed three accused and recovered 344 kg drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, about 316.7 kg of ice and 17.2 kg of opium were recovered from Nokundi Chagai.

Around 6 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcycle rider intercepted near Sohrab Goth town in Karachi.

In the third operation, 2.9 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Qayyumabad in Karachi.

In the fourth operation, 1 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on DG Khan Road in Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Further investigations are in process.