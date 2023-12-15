Open Menu

ANF Recovers 348 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF recovers 348 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 348 kg of drugs and arrested a drug trafficker, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 36 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-0621.

In another operation, 312 kg of opium was recovered from a house in the Gali Mir Jan Zai area of Pishin.

26 kg hashish was recovered from the Zakhakhel Khyber area while 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from Dera Ismail Khan.

In the fifth operation, 3.3 kg of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for Kohat at a courier office in Gulberg-III, Lahore.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Drugs Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Doha Pishin From Airport

Recent Stories

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

13 hours ago
Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

13 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

14 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

14 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

14 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan