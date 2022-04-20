ANF recovers 34kg hashish, arrests smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar in collaboration with Frontier Corps (North), recovered 34.750 kilograms of Hashish and arrested the accused, said the spokesman on Wednesday.

The ANF team arrested accused Abid Ullah resident of district Orakzai near FC Khost Torray Khel check post and recovered 34.

750kg of Hashish from their possession.

The narcotics were in a plastic sack carried by the accused.

The recovered narcotics were destined to smuggle from Orakzai to Bara.

The case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.