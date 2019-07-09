ANF recovers 34kg illicit medicines

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station on Tuesday raided a vehicle parked in parking lot of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 34 kg illicit medicines and arrested an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station on Tuesday raided a vehicle parked in parking lot of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 34 kg illicit medicines and arrested an accused.

An official of the force informed that recovered illicit drugs were said to be smuggled to Kuala Lumpur via Dubai. the arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Irfan.

Further investigations had also been started and more arrests were expected.