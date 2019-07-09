UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Recovers 34kg Illicit Medicines

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

ANF recovers 34kg illicit medicines

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station on Tuesday raided a vehicle parked in parking lot of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 34 kg illicit medicines and arrested an accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station on Tuesday raided a vehicle parked in parking lot of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 34 kg illicit medicines and arrested an accused.

An official of the force informed that recovered illicit drugs were said to be smuggled to Kuala Lumpur via Dubai. the arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Irfan.

Further investigations had also been started and more arrests were expected.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Drugs Dubai Vehicle Kuala Lumpur Airport

Recent Stories

Henan province cuts 52.7 mln tonnes of coal overca ..

57 seconds ago

Int'l conference on role of minorities on Wednesda ..

59 seconds ago

NGOs directed to get registered till July 15

1 minute ago

Afghan Red Crescent Hopes ICRC to Resume Operation ..

1 minute ago

CTD playing frontline role in war on terror: IGP

17 minutes ago

'Maybe this year will be the one', says Senegal's ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.