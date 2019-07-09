ANF Recovers 34kg Illicit Medicines
Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:54 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station on Tuesday raided a vehicle parked in parking lot of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and recovered 34 kg illicit medicines and arrested an accused
An official of the force informed that recovered illicit drugs were said to be smuggled to Kuala Lumpur via Dubai. the arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Irfan.
Further investigations had also been started and more arrests were expected.