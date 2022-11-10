ANF recovers 355 kg drugs; arrests 23 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 355 kg of drugs including 5220 litres of Hydrochloric Acid worth US$ 7.367 million internationally and arrested 23 drug peddlers including a foreigner during 31 operations across the country.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the force had also impounded five vehicles used in the smuggling of drugs.

Sharing the details of the operations, he said the force seized drugs comprising 8.100 kg Opium, 8.025 kg Heroin, 267.829 kg Hashish, 3.718 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.560 kg Cocaine, 180 Ecstasy Tablets (0.095 Kgs), 304480 Xanax Tablets (66.100 Kgs), 0.090 kg weed and 5220 litres Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

The ANF in Punjab, he said, recovered 130.334 kg of drugs in six operations arrested four drug pushers, and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs included 0.900 kg Opium, 2.072 kg Heroin, 126.344 kg Hashish, and 1.018 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ANF recovered 108.688 kg of drugs in eight operations and arrested five persons involved in drug trafficking, besides seizing a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 1.103 Kg of heroin and 107.585 Kg hashish, he added.

In Sindh, the force recovered 70.015 kg of drugs in four operations and arrested five accused, and seized a vehicle from their possession. The seized drugs comprised three kg hashish, 1.920 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 180 Ecstasy tablets (0.095 kg), and 300000 Xanax Tabs (65 kgs).

Meanwhile, ANF North recovered 46.480 kg of drugs in 11 operations, arrested nine accused who were allegedly involved in drug smuggling including a foreigner, and seized a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 7.200 kg opium, 4.850 kg heroin, 30.900 kg hashish, 0.780 kgs methamphetamine (Ice), 1.560 kg cocaine, 0.090 kg weed, and 4480 Xanax Tabs (1.100 kgs).

Whereas, ANF Balochistan recovered 5,220 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in two operations. The cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations as per the law.