ANF Recovers 356 Kg Drugs In 13 Operations; Arrests 14

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 13 operations conducted across the country managed to recover 356 kg of drugs and arrested 14 accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, ANF recovered 55 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to Birmingham through Rawalpindi GPO.

In the second operation in Islamabad, Chungi no 26 areas, ANF recovered three kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Charsada.

He said that in the second operation at Chungi no 26, over 700 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of a female drug pusher, a resident of Islamabad.

In two operations on Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, four kg charras was recovered from the possession of three accused including a woman and 3.6 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Charsada.

The spokesman said that in a raid near Sahianwala Toll Plaza, Faisalabad, 30 kg charras and 3.6 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a car. An accused resident of Peshawar was also arrested during the operation.

Eight kg heroin was recovered from a loader vehicle at Lahore International Airport while after preliminary investigation, four accused were rounded up, he said adding, ANF also foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 10 kg heroin from a pickup vehicle, intercepted near Peshawar Ring Road. Two accused, residents of Khyber were held during the operation.

ANF in a raid in Tank, Dera Road, Dera Ismail Khan, managed to recover 30 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Tank.

In another operation, a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber to Peshawar was foiled. ANF and FC in a joint operation at Zayra Check post seized 10 kg charras and held two drug smugglers, residents of Orakzai.

He informed that in an operation near Friendship Gate Chaman, eight kg of Ice drug and four kg of heroin were recovered from a parcel.

Over 242 kg charras was seized from two abandoned houses in Quetta and Qilla Abdullah, he added.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

