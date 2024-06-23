ANF recovers 3.6 kg charras; arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover 3.6 kg charras and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid on Sambrial Road near Wazirabad and recovered 3.

6 kg charras from a vehicle.

ANF also arrested two accused, residents of Nowshera.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused while further investigation is under process.