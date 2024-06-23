ANF Recovers 3.6 Kg Charras; Arrests Two Accused
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover 3.6 kg charras and arrested two accused.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid on Sambrial Road near Wazirabad and recovered 3.
ANF also arrested two accused, residents of Nowshera.
A case has been registered against the arrested accused while further investigation is under process.
