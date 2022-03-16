ANF recovers 36 kg drugs

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted an operation on Brahma Motorway Interchange and recovered 36kg of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday conducted an operation on Brahma Motorway Interchange and recovered 36kg of drugs.

According to ANF spokesman, the drugs were recovered from a Hino truck.

The drugs seized included 24kg of hashish, 9.6kg of opium and 2.4kg of heroin.

The seized drugs were skillfully concealed in the secret compartments in the truck.

During the operation, a truck driver named Jahanzeb was arrested and a case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.