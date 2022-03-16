UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 36 Kg Drugs; Arrests One

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 09:05 PM

ANF recovers 36 kg drugs; arrests one

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Wednesday managed to recover 36 kg drugs including 24 kg charras, 9.6 kg opium and 2.4 kg heroin besides netting an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Wednesday managed to recover 36 kg drugs including 24 kg charras, 9.6 kg opium and 2.4 kg heroin besides netting an accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation at 'Barhama' Motorway Interchange and recovered 36 kg drugs which were tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a truck and arrested driver namely Jahanzaib.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Motorway Drugs Driver Rawalpindi Progress

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Iraq arranges exhibition displaying Pakistani products

1 minute ago
 Saifee Hospital Road to be completed with Rs 35mln ..

Saifee Hospital Road to be completed with Rs 35mln: Administrator

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involve ..

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in breach of business agreem ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquitt ..

Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquittal pleas of co-accused

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Balochistan Govt's petitio ..

Supreme Court dismisses Balochistan Govt's petition in appointments case

4 minutes ago
 HEC included in Pakistan Sports Board board

HEC included in Pakistan Sports Board board

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>