ANF recovers 36 kg drugs; arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Wednesday managed to recover 36 kg drugs including 24 kg charras, 9.6 kg opium and 2.4 kg heroin besides netting an accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation at 'Barhama' Motorway Interchange and recovered 36 kg drugs which were tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a truck and arrested driver namely Jahanzaib.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.