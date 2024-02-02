ANF recovers 36 kg drugs in eight operations

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 36 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 6 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to UK from a cargo office at Lahore Airport while an accused was also arrested.

In second operation, 1 kg Ice drug was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger netted at Faisalabad Airport.

750 grams hashish and 448 grams Ice were recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

83 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai at Lahore Airport.

950 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Multan Airport.

26 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Ring Road Peshawar while 684 grams Ice was recovered from Nadra Chowk Torkham area.

600 grams hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed in Dera Ismail Khan.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

