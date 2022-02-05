ANF recovers 360kg heroine from sanitary ware

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Port Control Unit in a joint operation at South Asian Pakistan Terminal, Karachi Port recovered 360 kg of heroin recovered from sanitary ware and pipe containers booked for the UK.

According to a press release, upon receiving a tip-off, ANF personnel seized and searched container number BEAU4987040.

The sanitary ware in the container was carefully inspected and during the search around 1200 sanitary pipes were found suspicious.

During the operation, 300 grams of heroin was recovered from each pipe. Thus, a total of 360 kg of heroin was recovered from the pipes.

The container was being shipped to Northern Ireland (UK) through a company in Karachi Malir. Teams have been formed to nab the main accused while further investigations are underway.