ANF recovers 3.6kg hashish Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an action against illegal smuggling recovered 3.6 kilogram (kg) hashish and arrested the smuggler, said a spokesman here on Wednesday.

The ANF team acting on a tip-off checked a vehicle near Lahore Ada and recovered the cannabis from the car's secret chambers and arrested smuggler Muhammad Iqbal, resident of district Jehlum.

Police have registered a case against the smuggler.

