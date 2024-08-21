ANF recovers 37 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 37 kg drugs worth Rs 700 million and arrested 15 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 7.5 kg weed was recovered from a passenger came from Nigeria at Islamabad Airport.

980 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Peshawar Airport.

In third operation, 402 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Karachi Airport.

150 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia from Lahore Airport.

2.4 kg opium, 6 kg heroin, 1.2 kg hashish and 3 kg ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects rounded up on GT Road, Nowshahra.

140 grams opium, 150 grams heroin, 1.2 kg marijuana and 1.1 kg ice were recovered from 4 suspects netted in 2 operations on M-1 Islamabad.

In 2 operations conducted in Quetta, 10 kg heroin and 2 kg ice were recovered from 4 drug dealers.

98 grams marijuana and 20 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.