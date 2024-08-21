Open Menu

ANF Recovers 37 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ANF recovers 37 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 37 kg drugs worth Rs 700 million and arrested 15 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 7.5 kg weed was recovered from a passenger came from Nigeria at Islamabad Airport.

980 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Peshawar Airport.

In third operation, 402 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Karachi Airport.

150 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia from Lahore Airport.

2.4 kg opium, 6 kg heroin, 1.2 kg hashish and 3 kg ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects rounded up on GT Road, Nowshahra.

140 grams opium, 150 grams heroin, 1.2 kg marijuana and 1.1 kg ice were recovered from 4 suspects netted in 2 operations on M-1 Islamabad.

In 2 operations conducted in Quetta, 10 kg heroin and 2 kg ice were recovered from 4 drug dealers.

98 grams marijuana and 20 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Drugs Road Qatar Saudi Arabia Nigeria From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan