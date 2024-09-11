ANF Recovers 37 Kg Ice From Consignment Booked For Australia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover 37 kg Ice from a consignment booked for Australia.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an intelligence-based operation conducted at a courier office in Lahore, ANF recovered 37 kg Ice from a parcel containing ladies' handcrafted footwear booked for Australia.
During a raid, 20 cartons were seized and ANF after a thorough examination of the consignment, recovered nearly 37 grams Ice, absorbed in each article.
A total 37 kg Ice was recovered which was absorbed in 500 pairs of footwear. The consignment was booked by a resident of Rawalpindi. ANF team is conducting raids to net the accused, he informed.
The spokesman said that ANF is making all-out efforts to take strict action in accordance with the law against drug dealers and drug smugglers.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Factory sealed, hotel fined2 minutes ago
-
PTV, PTV World to be revamped in accordance with modern era demands: Tarar12 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme12 minutes ago
-
SRSO brings relief to rain affected families12 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to acid throwing accused12 minutes ago
-
Moderate intensity earthquake jolted different parts of KP22 minutes ago
-
IWMB to dismantle restaurants on Pir Sohawa Road, restore public access to ridge inside MHNP22 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman pays homage to 'Quaid-e-Azam'22 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for workplace culture shift to prioritize children's mental health22 minutes ago
-
5.7 magnitude quake felt in Islamabad, Punjab & KPK42 minutes ago
-
UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday1 hour ago
-
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan1 hour ago