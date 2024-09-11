Open Menu

ANF Recovers 37 Kg Ice From Consignment Booked For Australia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ANF recovers 37 kg Ice from consignment booked for Australia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover 37 kg Ice from a consignment booked for Australia.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an intelligence-based operation conducted at a courier office in Lahore, ANF recovered 37 kg Ice from a parcel containing ladies' handcrafted footwear booked for Australia.

During a raid, 20 cartons were seized and ANF after a thorough examination of the consignment, recovered nearly 37 grams Ice, absorbed in each article.

A total 37 kg Ice was recovered which was absorbed in 500 pairs of footwear. The consignment was booked by a resident of Rawalpindi. ANF team is conducting raids to net the accused, he informed.

The spokesman said that ANF is making all-out efforts to take strict action in accordance with the law against drug dealers and drug smugglers.

