ANF Recovers 37.183 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover over 37 kg drugs worth Rs 6.8 million and arrested 13 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that a special campaign was launched to net drug dealers supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
In an operation, 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a university in Hyderabad.
500 grams ice was recovered from an accused netted near a university on Old Shajaabad Road, Multan.
667 grams opium and 1.128 kg hashish were recovered near a university in Faisalabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.
310 grams hashish was recovered from a drug dealer nabbed near a college located on Pindi Road, Kohat.
150 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an Afghan national from Khannapul Expressway Islamabad.
600 grams hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Azam Basti Qayyumabad, Karachi.
4.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused going on a motorcycle near a university in Hyderabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In other raids, 478 grams heroin was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Islamabad Airport.
700 grams ice was recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Abbottabad.
16.8 kg hashish and 4.8 kg opium were recovered near Sangjani toll plaza Islamabad and two accused were arrested.
In an operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Kashroot Road Gilgit and two suspects were arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi to review SCO summit preparations and beautification of Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Ongoing climate offers golden opportunity for mango orchards2 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 10 injured in Motorway accident41 minutes ago
-
AC inspects vegetable market prices in Nowshera Virkan41 minutes ago
-
Dr. Mukhtar highlights urgent need for resilient health systems amid global challenges41 minutes ago
-
19th anniversary of 2005 Earthquake observed as national disaster awareness day51 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad initiates strict action against violations of health standards and price control51 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley51 minutes ago
-
Accident claims two lives52 minutes ago
-
IT parks set to become hubs of innovation, generate job opportunities for youth1 hour ago
-
Smog control measures: 23 vehicles seized, fines imposed Rs 250,000 to 33 offenders1 hour ago
-
Authorities crack down on encroachments in Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago