ANF Recovers 37.183 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover over 37 kg drugs worth Rs 6.8 million and arrested 13 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a special campaign was launched to net drug dealers supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

In an operation, 4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a university in Hyderabad.

500 grams ice was recovered from an accused netted near a university on Old Shajaabad Road, Multan.

667 grams opium and 1.128 kg hashish were recovered near a university in Faisalabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

310 grams hashish was recovered from a drug dealer nabbed near a college located on Pindi Road, Kohat.

150 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an Afghan national from Khannapul Expressway Islamabad.

600 grams hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Azam Basti Qayyumabad, Karachi.

4.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused going on a motorcycle near a university in Hyderabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In other raids, 478 grams heroin was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Islamabad Airport.

700 grams ice was recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Abbottabad.

16.8 kg hashish and 4.8 kg opium were recovered near Sangjani toll plaza Islamabad and two accused were arrested.

In an operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Kashroot Road Gilgit and two suspects were arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

