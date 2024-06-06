ANF Recovers 373 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 373 kg drugs and arrested 15 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 117 kg hashish and 36 kg opium were recovered from three suspects arrested near M-1, Attock.
121.2 kg hashish and 26.4 kg opium were recovered from five accused netted in Faisalabad.
In two operations near M-1 Islamabad, 31.2 kg hashish was recovered from five suspects.
18 kg ice was recovered from Panjgur and 15 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Super Highway Karachi.
7.2 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Dera Ismail Khan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoFE&PT launches character education & life skills strategy from grade 1-53 seconds ago
-
Two accused injure by firing of own accomplice7 seconds ago
-
Bird hazard control committee meets:10 seconds ago
-
Five injure after roof collapsed13 seconds ago
-
PIC orders to disclose private hospital’s negligence inquiry report20 minutes ago
-
Digital cattle buying trend brings relief to buyers30 minutes ago
-
Governor summons Sindh Assembly session on June 730 minutes ago
-
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen32 minutes ago
-
MoHR enhances regional directorates' capacity for labour & human rights initiatives40 minutes ago
-
Ministry taking steps to introduce climate friendly buildings, Romina Alam1 hour ago
-
‘Custodial killings have become a norm in IIOJK’2 hours ago
-
PO among 18 suspects held, drugs illegal weapons recovered2 hours ago