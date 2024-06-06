ANF recovers 373 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 373 kg drugs and arrested 15 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 117 kg hashish and 36 kg opium were recovered from three suspects arrested near M-1, Attock.

121.2 kg hashish and 26.4 kg opium were recovered from five accused netted in Faisalabad.

In two operations near M-1 Islamabad, 31.2 kg hashish was recovered from five suspects.

18 kg ice was recovered from Panjgur and 15 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Super Highway Karachi.

7.2 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Dera Ismail Khan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.