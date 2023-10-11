ANF recovers 381.498 kg drugs in 34 operations; arrests 43 accused

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 381.498 kg drugs & 240 liters liquor worth US$ 10.139 million internationally, arrested 43 accused including eight women, four foreigners (one Nigerian & three Afghani) impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 34 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 82.700 kg Opium, 7.273 kg Heroin, 271.594 kg Hashish, eight kg Crystal Heroin, 11.405 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 116 grams Cocaine and 410 Grams Ecstasy Tablets (680 Tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 105 kg Drugs in four operations and arrested three accused besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 kg Opium, 61 kg Hashish, six kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and eight kg Crystal Heroin.

ANF Punjab recovered 10.128 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested 14 accused including three women & an Afghani and impounded four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 5.423 kg Heroin, 2.415 kg Hashish and 2.290 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 113.066 kg drugs in nine operations and arrested eight accused besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 12 kg Opium, 1.150 kg Heroin, 98.616 kg Hashish, 1.115 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 185 grams Ecstasy Tablets (240 Tabs).

ANF North recovered 152.871 kg drugs & 240 liters liquor in 12 operations and arrested 16 accused including five women, three foreigners (one Nigerian & two Afghani) involved in drugs smuggling and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 40.700 kg Opium, 700 grams Heroin, 109.130 kg Hashish, 116 grams Cocaine, two kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 225 grams Ecstasy Tablets (440 Tabs).

ANF Sindh recovered 433 grams Hashish in an operation and arrested two accused.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.