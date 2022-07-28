UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 38.4 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ANF recovers 38.4 kg narcotics; arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Thursday conducted three operations and managed to recover over 38.4 grams narcotics besides netting four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Islamabad in an operation managed to recover 3600 grams charras from a Suzuki Mehran and a Toyota car.

ANF also arrested three accused namely Zeeshan, Danish and Ibraheem.

In another operation conducted on Srinagar Highway Islamabad, ANF recovered 34.8 kg narcotics including 12 kg heroin, 18 kg opium and 4.8 kg charras from a Honda Civic Car.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Asadullah resident of Nowshera.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

