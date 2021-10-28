ANF recovers 38.400kg opium 28th Oct, 2021

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) North Region and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Kohat Road recovered 38.400kg opium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) North Region and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Kohat Road recovered 38.400kg opium.

According to an ANF Headquarters Spokesman, ANF North Region and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Kohat Road near Attock petrol Pump and recovered 32 packets of opium weighting 38.

400kg from a Suzuki Mehran car.

During the operation, an accused namely Khalid Mahmood, resident of Rawalpindi was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.