ANF Recovers 38.400kg Opium 28th Oct, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:25 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) North Region and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Kohat Road recovered 38.400kg opium

According to an ANF Headquarters Spokesman, ANF North Region and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Kohat Road near Attock petrol Pump and recovered 32 packets of opium weighting 38.

400kg from a Suzuki Mehran car.

During the operation, an accused namely Khalid Mahmood, resident of Rawalpindi was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.

