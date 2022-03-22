UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 39,600kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 11:58 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Quetta held a joint operation and recovered 39,600kg of hashish from two female members of the inter-provincial drug trafficking gang.

According to ANF spokesman, the two women were arrested from a passenger bus near Khanozai Tehsil in Pishin District.

A total of 39,600kg hashish was recovered from the personal possession and belongings of the accused.

The accused included Mehr Mahosh, a resident of Pishin and Rehana Yasmeen, from Rahim Yar Khan.

The two women were smuggling drugs from Pishin to Faisalabad. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.

