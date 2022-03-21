ANF recovers 408kg drugs

UrduPoint.com

A joint operation of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Peshawar was conducted in which large quantities of drugs were recovered from two vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar

According to ANF spokesman, a total of 408kg of drugs were recovered from a Honda Civic and Suzuki Mehran vehicles.

The drugs seized included 312kg of hashish and 96kg of opium.

During the operation, two suspects named Muhammad Asif, a resident of Islamabad and Salman Afridi, a resident of Peshawar were arrested. The accused were trying to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.

