ANF recovers 410kg narcotics, arrests two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, seized 410 kilogram narcotics, arrested a drug peddlers on Monday.

According to ANF officials, On a tip-off, the ANF intercepted a Honda Civic car bearing No. AXH-398 near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 410 kilogram including 264 kgs of Hashish along with 96 kgs of Opium.

The narcotics was concealed in plastic bags and arrested accused Muhammad Asif resident of Islamabad.

The Anti narcotics Fore, on pointing out, by Muhammad Asif, intercepted a Suzaki Mehran car bearing Reg # LZU-9466 at the same location and arrested accused Suleman Afridi with 48 kgs of hashish from his car, who is resident of Peshawar.

The said drugs were being smuggled from Peshawar to Islamabad and Punjab. Case has been registered, and further investigation started.