UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 410kg Narcotics, Arrests Two Smugglers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 01:41 PM

ANF recovers 410kg narcotics, arrests two smugglers

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, seized 410 kilogram narcotics, arrested a drug peddlers on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar, seized 410 kilogram narcotics, arrested a drug peddlers on Monday.

According to ANF officials, On a tip-off, the ANF intercepted a Honda Civic car bearing No. AXH-398 near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 410 kilogram including 264 kgs of Hashish along with 96 kgs of Opium.

The narcotics was concealed in plastic bags and arrested accused Muhammad Asif resident of Islamabad.

The Anti narcotics Fore, on pointing out, by Muhammad Asif, intercepted a Suzaki Mehran car bearing Reg # LZU-9466 at the same location and arrested accused Suleman Afridi with 48 kgs of hashish from his car, who is resident of Peshawar.

The said drugs were being smuggled from Peshawar to Islamabad and Punjab. Case has been registered, and further investigation started.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Punjab Motorway Drugs Car Honda Same Kyrgystani Som Afridi From

Recent Stories

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 44 Military Facilit ..

Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 44 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Hit Center for Training Foreign Mercen ..

Moscow Says Hit Center for Training Foreign Mercenaries, Ukrainian Nationalists ..

28 minutes ago
 Arrival of OIC foreign ministers and leaders in Pa ..

Arrival of OIC foreign ministers and leaders in Pakistan is an honor for the sta ..

39 minutes ago
 Dispatch of Relief Goods for Gilgit Baltistan Eart ..

Dispatch of Relief Goods for Gilgit Baltistan Earthquake Affectees by NDMA

42 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Transit via Ukraine to Remain Close t ..

Russia's Gas Transit via Ukraine to Remain Close to Maximum Level on Monday

33 minutes ago
 Nearly All Trains in Madrid Halted Due to Computer ..

Nearly All Trains in Madrid Halted Due to Computer Failure - Operator

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>