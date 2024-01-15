ANF recovers 417 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 417 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 156 kg hashish and 48 kg opium were recovered near Mandra Toll Plaza Rawalpindi and two suspects were arrested.

52 kg hashish, 41 kg opium and 21 kg morphine were recovered from the Nokandi area.

In the third operation, 85.2 kg of hashish was recovered near Western Bypass Quetta and an accused was arrested.

10 kg of hashish was recovered in two different operations in the Khar border Bajour area.

2.1 kg hashish and six bottles of liquor were recovered from Gulberg Colony Faisalabad and an accused was netted during the operation.

1.1 kg Ice was recovered from an accused near GTS Chowk Faisalabad while one kg Ice was recovered near ring road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.