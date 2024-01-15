ANF Recovers 417 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 417 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 156 kg hashish and 48 kg opium were recovered near Mandra Toll Plaza Rawalpindi and two suspects were arrested.
52 kg hashish, 41 kg opium and 21 kg morphine were recovered from the Nokandi area.
In the third operation, 85.2 kg of hashish was recovered near Western Bypass Quetta and an accused was arrested.
10 kg of hashish was recovered in two different operations in the Khar border Bajour area.
2.1 kg hashish and six bottles of liquor were recovered from Gulberg Colony Faisalabad and an accused was netted during the operation.
1.1 kg Ice was recovered from an accused near GTS Chowk Faisalabad while one kg Ice was recovered near ring road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Watchman injures in theft attempt2 minutes ago
-
2 killed, several injured as passenger bus overturns in Gujranwala12 minutes ago
-
Excitement at peak as Gilgit-Baltistan's annual Winter Feast kicks off22 minutes ago
-
DC orders audit to check performance of price control magistrates32 minutes ago
-
District RO reviews polling arrangements52 minutes ago
-
Two killed, five injured in various incidents1 hour ago
-
ECP rejects calls for postponing general elections1 hour ago
-
APHC slams BJP regime for imposing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates1 hour ago
-
Ulema to highlight energy efficiency, conservation in Friday prayer sermons1 hour ago
-
FGEHA continues operation against illegal encroachments1 hour ago
-
Dry & foggy weather forecasts across Sukkur division1 hour ago