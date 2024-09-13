Open Menu

ANF Recovers 419 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 419 kg drugs worth Rs 190 million and arrested 10 accused including two Afghan nationals and two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 70 grams ice was recovered from two suspects going on a motorcycle near a university on Lahtrar Road Islamabad.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Wapda Town Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

50 grams heroin and 16 grams ice were recovered from the possession of a female drug dealer in Mehran Town, Karachi.

40 grams heroin, 80 grams ice and 278 grams hashish were recovered from a female drug dealer netted from Korangi Road, Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed of selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

He informed that in another operation, 3.6 kg hashish and 3.6 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Al-Abbas Chowk Kasur.

14 kg heroin and 2 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle near Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore and 2 suspects were arrested.

9.8 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office located in Mehran Town Karachi.

8 kg ice was recovered from a car intercepted near Dubai Hotel Quetta and 2 Afghan nationals were arrested during the operation.

270 kg liquid ice concealed for smuggling in Sarbandar Gwadar area was recovered and 100 kg opium and 5 kg ice hidden in an uninhabited area of Chagai were recovered.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

