ANF recovers 42 kg charras, arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Karachi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Sunday recovered 42 kg charras and arrested an accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, the ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Al-Asif Square and recovered 42 kg charras from secret cavities of a Toyota Single Cabin vehicle.

An accused namely Muhammad Ismail resident of Chaghi was rounded up during the operation.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.