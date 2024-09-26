Open Menu

ANF Recovers 42 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 42 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF teams conducting raids during the last 24 hours also arrested 11 accused.

In an operation, 9.6 kg hashish hidden in a rickshaw was recovered on Sparco Road in Islamabad.

4.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Kakpul, Islamabad.

17 grams cocaine was recovered from a motorcyclist held near Pirwadhai Mor, Rawalpindi.

170 grams Ice and 5 grams cocaine were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up in Sector E-11, Islamabad.

In a raid, 1000 grams hashish hidden in a motorcycle near a university in Peshawar was recovered.

In another raid, 1000 grams hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near an educational institution in Sialkot and two accused were arrested during the operation.

1.5 kg hashish was recovered from the accused nabbed near a college in Faisalabad.

200 grams heroin and 300 grams hashish were recovered from an accused arrested near an educational institution in Sialkot.

The spokesman informed that in an operation, 50 intoxicated tablets and 160 grams Ice were recovered from an accused apprehended near a university in Quetta.

The spokesman said that 5 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

18 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Sindhri Hotel Sukkur and two accused were arrested.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.

