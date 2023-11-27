Open Menu

ANF Recovers 420 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANF recovers 420 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over 420 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation, ANF recovered 800 grams of Ice drug from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

100 intoxicated tablets (ecstasy) were recovered from an accused netted from Bhara Khau in Islamabad.

In the third operation, 24 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan while an accused was arrested.

25.

2 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle stopped on Super Highway Karachi. An accused was also sent behind the bars.

15.6 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle near PDA Motorway Peshawar. ANF also netted an accused.

75 kg Ice drug was recovered from an abandoned vehicle in the Bonstan area of Panjgur.

In the seventh operation, 279.2 kg of hashish was recovered from a house near the Habib Zai area of Qila Abdullah.

The recovered drugs were stored for smuggling.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

