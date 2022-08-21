UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 42.900 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Lahore and ANF Intelligence while conducting two operations managed to recover 42.900 kg narcotics besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at a house in Alhamd Colony, Allama Iqbal Town and managed to recover 39.

300 kg charras besides netting an accused namely Muhammad Ashraf.

In an another raid which was also conducted in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, ANF covered 2400 grams charras and 1200 grams opium from the possession of a bike rider namely Azhar Baig who was a drug supplier.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices would also be sent behind the bars.

