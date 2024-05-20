ANF Recovers 43 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 43 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 121 Ice-filled capsules and 13 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Doha-bound passenger arrested Peshawar Airport.
In two operations at a courier office in Rawalpindi, 470 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two parcels booked for England.
20 kg Ketamine was recovered from three suspects held in Sohrab Goth Karachi.
16.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Sial Mor Road Sargodha.
2.4 kg hashish and 108 grams Ice were recovered from two suspects nabbed near M-1 Islamabad.
In two operations conducted near M-3 and M-4 Faisalabad, 3 kg Ice was recovered from three suspects.
In ninth operation, 500 grams Ice was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested in Quetta.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
