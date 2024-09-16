ANF Recovers 437 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 437 kg drugs worth Rs 80 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He said that 6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested.
3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted in Kalabat, Town Bypass, Haripur.
The arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
The spokesman informed that in other operation, 141.6 kg hashish and 16.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle checked on Ring Road Lahore and an accused was arrested.
126 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in North Bypass Gadap Town Karachi and an accused was arrested during the operation.
64 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Ontario at the IMO office in Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi.
58.8 kg hashish was recovered from a truck stopped near Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.
30 kg opium was recovered from an accused in ‘Phalanwala Chowk Shahdara’, Lahore.
27.6 kg hashish was recovered near Faizpur Interchange Lahore and a drug dealer was arrested during the operation.
In 9th operation, 21.5 kg ice absorbed in clothes was recovered from two cartons booked for Saudi Arabia at a cargo complex at Lahore Airport.
In 10th operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Motorway Islamabad.
1.2 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits TB hospital5 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 182 emergencies last week5 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Mehfil e Naat held at Govt Associate Collage15 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in shootout35 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured over old enmity35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away45 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day45 minutes ago
-
178th Passing-Out Parade held at Shahdadpur Police Training College45 minutes ago
-
By-election on vacant seats in Tank's village councils on Oct 2045 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor55 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday1 hour ago