ANF Recovers 437 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 437 kg drugs worth Rs 80 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said that 6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested.

3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted in Kalabat, Town Bypass, Haripur.

The arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

The spokesman informed that in other operation, 141.6 kg hashish and 16.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle checked on Ring Road Lahore and an accused was arrested.

126 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in North Bypass Gadap Town Karachi and an accused was arrested during the operation.

64 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Ontario at the IMO office in Chaklala Garrison Rawalpindi.

58.8 kg hashish was recovered from a truck stopped near Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

30 kg opium was recovered from an accused in ‘Phalanwala Chowk Shahdara’, Lahore.

27.6 kg hashish was recovered near Faizpur Interchange Lahore and a drug dealer was arrested during the operation.

In 9th operation, 21.5 kg ice absorbed in clothes was recovered from two cartons booked for Saudi Arabia at a cargo complex at Lahore Airport.

In 10th operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Motorway Islamabad.

1.2 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan