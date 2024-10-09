ANF Recovers 44 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 44 kg drugs worth Rs 9.4 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that in an operation, 1500 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Hayatabad Toll Plaza on Ring Road Peshawar.
In another raid, 500 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted from Murree Road in Abbottabad.
Seven kg hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near a university in Tando Jam, Hyderabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
The spokesman further informed that 12 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.
24 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned motorcycle near Afghan camp in Orakzai.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cabinet body approves independent multiplayer market for power purchase, generation9 minutes ago
-
Jailed leader urges world to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes9 minutes ago
-
Shehroze makes history as Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000m10 minutes ago
-
Principal shot dead10 minutes ago
-
209 terrorists killed, 244 held in nine months10 minutes ago
-
Doli Roti: A unique culinary experience thrives in Multan10 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed10 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till Oct 913 hours ago
-
67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday13 hours ago
-
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva13 hours ago
-
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor13 hours ago
-
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal13 hours ago