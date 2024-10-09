ANF recovers 44 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 44 kg drugs worth Rs 9.4 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 1500 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Hayatabad Toll Plaza on Ring Road Peshawar.

In another raid, 500 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted from Murree Road in Abbottabad.

Seven kg hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near a university in Tando Jam, Hyderabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

The spokesman further informed that 12 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

24 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned motorcycle near Afghan camp in Orakzai.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.