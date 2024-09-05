Open Menu

ANF Recovers 4.4 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 4.4 kg drugs worth Rs 1.2 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a college in Attock.

In second operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza and an accused was arrested.

In third operation, 1.2 kg charras was recovered from an accused netted near DG Khan, Tunmi Mor.

260 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at a cargo office at Lahore Airport.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

