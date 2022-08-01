ANF recovers 44 kg morphine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Quetta and ANF Intelligence in an operation managed to recover 44 kg morphine.

According to an ANF Headquarters' spokesman, ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Western bypass and managed to recover 44 kg morphine loaded on a motorcycle.

The spokesman said that ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off were chasing a motorcycle while the motorcyclist left the bike unattended near Western bypass and managed to escape from the scene.

ANF impounded the motorcycle and recovered 44 kg morphine. An investigation has also been started to net the accused.