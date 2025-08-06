ANF Recovers 44 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 6.4 Million In 5 Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 5 operations across the country, recovered as many as 44 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 6.4 million and arrested 8 suspects, including 2 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.
He informed that 479 grams of ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Bahrain-bound passenger at Faisalabad Airport.
In another operation,16.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad and the accused was arrested.
Similarly,12 kg of hashish was recovered from 3 accused, including two women, riding in a bus near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.
10.5 kg of ice was recovered from a rickshaw near Golra Mor, Islamabad, and the accused was arrested
As much as 5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan and 2 accused were arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers1 hour ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..1 hour ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects1 hour ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination1 hour ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–71 hour ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta1 hour ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat1 hour ago
-
Khuzdar: Police held drug smuggler with 10 kg narcotics1 hour ago