Open Menu

ANF Recovers 44 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 6.4 Million In 5 Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ANF recovers 44 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.4 million in 5 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 5 operations across the country, recovered as many as 44 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 6.4 million and arrested 8 suspects, including 2 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 479 grams of ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Bahrain-bound passenger at Faisalabad Airport.

In another operation,16.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad and the accused was arrested.

Similarly,12 kg of hashish was recovered from 3 accused, including two women, riding in a bus near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

10.5 kg of ice was recovered from a rickshaw near Golra Mor, Islamabad, and the accused was arrested

As much as 5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan and 2 accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

1 hour ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan