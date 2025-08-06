ANF recovers 44 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.4 million in 5 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 5 operations across the country, recovered as many as 44 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 6.4 million and arrested 8 suspects, including 2 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 479 grams of ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Bahrain-bound passenger at Faisalabad Airport.

In another operation,16.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad and the accused was arrested.

Similarly,12 kg of hashish was recovered from 3 accused, including two women, riding in a bus near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

10.5 kg of ice was recovered from a rickshaw near Golra Mor, Islamabad, and the accused was arrested

As much as 5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan and 2 accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.